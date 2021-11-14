Cardstack Hits Market Cap of $37.04 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $37.04 million and approximately $243,336.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

