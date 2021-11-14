Carry Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Carry has a total market cap of $98.94 million and $4.06 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00107431 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,564,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

