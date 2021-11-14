CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,501. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
