Casper Sleep (CSPR) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Casper Sleep to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casper Sleep’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Casper Sleep and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep -15.51% -559.44% -29.89% Casper Sleep Competitors -13.73% 7.81% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Casper Sleep and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 2 3 1 0 1.83 Casper Sleep Competitors 79 386 505 38 2.50

Casper Sleep currently has a consensus price target of $7.57, suggesting a potential upside of 113.28%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casper Sleep and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $497.00 million -$89.56 million -1.69 Casper Sleep Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 12.94

Casper Sleep’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Casper Sleep shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casper Sleep peers beat Casper Sleep on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.