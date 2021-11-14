Casper Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.32 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $360.17 million and $44.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00071056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00095608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,924.88 or 1.00355287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,660.14 or 0.07093971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,474,466,337 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,248,925 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

