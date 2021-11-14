Castor Maritime (CTRM) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Castor Maritime to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million -$1.75 million 15.13 Castor Maritime Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million 1.79

Castor Maritime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime’s competitors have a beta of -4.33, meaning that their average share price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Castor Maritime and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime Competitors 446 1500 1656 68 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Castor Maritime’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Castor Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70% Castor Maritime Competitors -2.42% -2.59% 1.72%

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

