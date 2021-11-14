Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,014,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

