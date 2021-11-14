Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 284.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $15,353,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

