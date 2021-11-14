Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVCO opened at $295.00 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.85 and a fifty-two week high of $297.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.35. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.