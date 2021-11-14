CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $19,764.32 and approximately $16.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005132 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008283 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

