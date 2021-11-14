CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 115,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.93 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

