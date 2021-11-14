CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $478.64 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 124.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

