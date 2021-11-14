Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $1.72 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $210.84 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002673 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,392,024 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

