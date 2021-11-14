Ceres Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Ceres has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $186,851.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $175.32 or 0.00266963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00095375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,831.21 or 1.00241639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.68 or 0.07060304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

