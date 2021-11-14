Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $452.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.57.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.91. 242,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.03.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

