Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $452.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.57.
Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.91. 242,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $224.06 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.03.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
