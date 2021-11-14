Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Lindsay worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:LNN opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

