Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Axonics worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

AXNX stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

