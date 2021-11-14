Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $689.35 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $729.46 and a 200-day moving average of $725.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.