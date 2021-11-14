CheesecakeSwap Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $502.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $560,997.31 and $502.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.58 or 1.00802273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.27 or 0.07048273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

