Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24), Zacks reports.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 105,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Chemomab Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

