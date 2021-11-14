Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

