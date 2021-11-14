Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

