Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

