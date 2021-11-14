Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 10,356 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.