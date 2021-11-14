Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $259.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

