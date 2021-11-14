Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

