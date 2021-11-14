Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

