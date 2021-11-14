Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $16.19 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $563.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.00 and its 200-day moving average is $484.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $371.58 and a 12-month high of $565.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.25.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

