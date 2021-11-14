Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $30.70 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $304.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average of $289.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

