Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $38.33 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,115 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

