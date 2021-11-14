Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $59.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 66.8% during the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,268,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,392.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,391.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

