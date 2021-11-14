Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.94 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $191.77 and a 1-year high of $259.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

