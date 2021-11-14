Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

