Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

