Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 828 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $289.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.08 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

