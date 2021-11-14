Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.72 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

