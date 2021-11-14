Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 117,457 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,457 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.