Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 268 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $657.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $628.48 and a 200 day moving average of $592.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

