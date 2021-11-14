Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 5,479 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 85,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

