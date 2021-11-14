Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $9.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.32 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $38.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.07 billion to $39.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $42.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.47 billion to $43.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Shares of CB opened at $192.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

