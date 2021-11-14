Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.35.

Cigna stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

