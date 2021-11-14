Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post sales of $510.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.31 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $485.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.