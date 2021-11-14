Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 16,657,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,669,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

