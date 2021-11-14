ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $573,562.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00220296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00085887 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

