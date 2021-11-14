CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $2,555.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00020456 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015406 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,723,401 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

