Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce sales of $184.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $184.05 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $647.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $647.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $876.61 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $204.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

