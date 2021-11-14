CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00218419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00086106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

