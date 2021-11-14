Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 62.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $111,625.26 and $423.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

