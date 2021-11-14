Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CFX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 3,035,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

