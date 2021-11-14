Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CFX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 3,035,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,270,629. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
