Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of Colliers International Group worth $98,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI opened at $144.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.